Sakina Grimwood Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – As 32-year-old Sakina Grimwood was laid to rest in Mowbray yesterday, police said an inquest docket had been opened. Grimwood’s body was discovered on one of the most direct and popular routes to the top of Table Mountain - Platteklip Gorge - on Friday afternoon after a search was launched. She had been missing for two-and-a-half days.

She was last seen leaving her home in Newlands around 1.30pm on Wednesday. Condolences have since poured in.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said an inquest would be held into her death.

Grimwood attended Westerford High School and obtained a Master’s of philosophy degree focused on environmental law from the University of Cape Town in 2011 after completing her law degree.

She was a law lecturer at Varsity College and also worked as an attorney at law firm Webber Wentzel.

Varsity College Cape Town campus principal Saleem Jackson sent his condolences to Grimwood’s family, saying “her passion for the legal fraternity and love for teaching were expressed in her lectures and she will be sincerely missed”.

Meanwhile, a man aged about 24 sustained serious injuries after falling about 5m and landing in a river in Newlands Forest, late yesterday.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics got there at 12.30pm, fellow hikers led them to the injured hiker. Upon assessment, paramedics found that he had sustained serious injuries.

He was treated and stabilised and taken to hospital. The circumstances surrounding his fall have not yet been determined.

