Tributes for Ravensmead teacher, rugby coach who died on 50th birthday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Condolences have poured in for teacher and rugby coach Faizel Adam, who is believed to have died after a battle with Covid-19. Adam was a teacher at Florida High School in Ravensmead and a Craven Week rugby coach. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department did not disclose the medical record of its employees or the reasons they died, but confirmed “a teacher has passed away at Florida High School”. “Our condolences to his family, friends, and the school community. The teacher has not returned to the school since they have reopened. He has been hospitalised for over a month. Therefore there was no contact at the school,” Hammond said. Condolences poured in on social media from friends, colleagues and former pupils who said Adam was in hospital for five weeks.

Chairperson of the Ravensmead Minister’s Forum, Pastor Bruce Basson, said he and Adam had worked with vulnerable pupils at the school.

“He was one of the contacts that we engaged with at the school. We knew him and it is a very sad loss for the school.

“He was a very strong person and a father figure at the school. We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing,” said Basson.

“His contribution as an educator runs deeply in the community. Our engagements with him were always positive and always bearing to hear the well-being of learners.”

Basson said they paid a visit to the school yesterday and offered their condolences to his widow, children and family.

“To the principal, Mr Fredericks and his colleagues as well as the learners may, God also strengthen and comfort you. We live in trying times made a little better when we stand together. May God comfort you all.”

The Western Cape Teacher’s Forum gave their condolences to Adam’s family and the Florida Secondary School community.

“Another teacher succumbs to Covid-19. Our deepest and sincerest condolences to the Florida Secondary School community in Ravensmead, as well as the family of Mr Faizel Adam, who passed away on his 50th birthday today as a result of Covid-19 complications.”

Adam, who was an Under-18 DHL Western Province Craven Week coach, was also mourned by the Westen Province Rugby Football Union and greater rugby community.

Union president Zelt Marais said that Adam’s impact on the rugby community was immense and that his loss would be mourned by all who came into contact with him.

“We have lost a truly inspirational rugby man who has made such a positive impact in the lives of everyone he knew,” said Marais.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this very difficult time of mourning. Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Adam family and friends, as well as the wider Western Province Rugby fraternity, which has lost a selfless son,” he said.

Cape Times