Tributes for trailblazing journalist Sharkey Isaacs









Sharkey Isaacs Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Late beloved Cape Argus journalist Sharkey Isaacs will be remembered as a great storyteller, a loving father, and one of the most-respected journalists of his time. This was according to family and friends who came out in their numbers yesterday for Isaacs’ funeral. He was buried according to Muslim rights in Mowbray. Isaacs died in hospital on Sunday at the age of 76 after a long illness. The first journalist of colour to work for the newspaper, Isaacs made his mark in journalism through reporting on issues affecting his community. Isaac’s eldest son, Zulfiq, said his father was a fierce critic of apartheid.

“We are very satisfied because he lived his full life. He was a legend in his own time. He was the first journalist of colour, and he broke the colour barrier.

"He was representing his community and was leading from the front in terms of the type of news he reported on.

“He died on a very special day... February 2, 2020; he retired from the Argus newspaper on February 1, 1999.

“He spent his time with friends and loved ones and he continued to get support from his newspaper until today. We would like to thank them for their continued support,” Zulfiq said.

He added that his father did his best for his family and always wanted the best for them. “He supported us academically. We are where we are today because of his support. He led with a pen not a sword,” said Zulfiq.

Isaacs had the opportunity to study in London and was an active supporter of the Struggle.

Isaac’s younger sister, Dr Rhodiah Gool, described her brother as a mentor. “I’m going to miss his laughter, he was such a great storyteller.

"I looked up to him in many ways. He was a role model for me. He has lived his whole life in Walmer Estate.”

Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley described Isaacs as a true gentleman with a friendly demeanour.

“One thing I remember very clearly about him was his beautiful smile. As current editor of the newspaper, my thoughts are with his family and his loved ones, and on behalf of my colleagues, we wish them all strength and may his soul rest in peace.

“Just like his son Zulfiq said, Isaacs was a true servant of his community,” Hartley said.

