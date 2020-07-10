Tributes for Western Cape leaders who died from Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Tributes have been pouring in for the public figures who died in the province this week due to Covid-19. The transport fraternity yesterday lost provincial director for road safety management, Mark Jansen; well-known Muslim scholar Shaykh Seraj Hendricks also succumbed to the disease yesterday; and Langa ward-councillor Nomtha Dilima died on Wednesday. Department of Transport and Public Works spokesperson, Jandre Bakker, said Jansen, 58, joined the team 18 years ago. “Mark has been a real asset to the department since he joined us. Our roads are safer, because of his work and his dedication. He has also been a leader in his community and the role he played in shaping our youth over the years cannot be underestimated. One loss in our family is one too many,” said Bakker. A close friend and colleague, provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa, said Jansen left behind two children.

“To lose someone like him so suddenly is heartbreaking, especially for his children, who lost their mother two years ago and their grandmother a few months ago. I lost a brother that I could rely on. He was so passionate about his job and would go beyond the call of duty,” Africa said.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) expressed its sadness following the Covid-19-related death of Shaykh Hendricks.

The MJC said Siraj will be remembered for being a luminary who contributed to the spiritual and intellectual development of the community. He is survived by his widow and three children. In Langa, Dilima leaves behind her son Xolani Sipoyo, her two daughters Makauta and Nosizwe, and her grandchildren.

“We will remember her for being a reliant servant of her community and the people of Cape Town at large,” her family said.

“In her involvement in the ANC as a comrade and community builder, Nomtha brought in a new perspective in the approach for the emancipation of women, poverty eradication and gender awareness debates,” the family said.

Cape Times