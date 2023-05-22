Tributes pour in after Bushman Curios co-owner’s death

Cape Town - Oudtshoorn residents have expressed shock after a popular business owner died in a car crash. Messages of condolences have poured in for Olga Minnie who succumbed to her injuries last week.

Her husband and co-owner of Bushman Curios, John Minnie, was injured in the crash and is said to be in a coma, but in a stable condition, in hospital. Community activist Leon Campher said the news of Olga Minnie’s death had sent shockwaves through the community. “The news of the accident of the owners of the popular local business has been a great shock to our community.

Hearing the news of Olga’s passing due to her injuries has been tragic and heartbreaking. I wish the families and her husband strength during this time and assure them that their loss is also our loss,” said Campher. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies confirmed that a case of culpable homicide was under investigation. "Oudtshoorn police opened a reckless and negligent driving docket after two vehicles, a maroon Volkswagen Jetta and a blue Toyota RAV4, collided at the corner of Baron van Reede and St Saviour streets, Oudtshoorn, on Saturday, 13 May 2023 at about 6.10pm.

"Information available indicates that one occupant sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The victim died on Saturday, 20 May 2023, and the case was changed to a culpable homicide. The investigation continues," said Spies. Olga is survived by her husband and two children.

Resident, Dotty Maltman, said: “You were a wonderful woman and never turned anyone away who needed anything. You were a woman with a big heart, full of love. May you forever have a peaceful rest.” Facebook user Wellen Botha wrote: “Thank you for the two years that I could share and be a part of your lives. You always had a friendly smile on your face when I popped in at the curios shop. My condolences to the family, and strength to John, we know how close you were.” Anka Stoltz wrote: “We will miss you and always love you. May you rest in the living arms of our Father in Heaven. You were a great sister ... we pray for your kids.”