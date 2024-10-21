Tributes pour in following the death of IFP MP Princess Angela Buthelezi

Late IFP president Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s youngest daughter, Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi died at the age of 55 on Monday morning. Princess Angela, who was an IFP MP, died after she was admitted to a hospital in Cape Town.

Her brother Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi said she took ill while she was in Cape Town to attend the sitting of Parliament. “The youngest child of late umntwana wakwaPhindangene, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and the late undlunkulu Princess Irene, departed this world quite unexpectedly, having been admitted to a hospital in Cape Town a week ago. “She had taken ill while in Cape Town to attend a sitting of Parliament where she served as a member of the National Assembly,” said Zuzifa Buthelezi in a statement.

He said the death of Princess Angela which comes a year after her father’s death in September 2023, was a terrible shock. “While her health was not perfect for several years, we did not expect this sudden news,” he said. “Princess Angela is survived by her only child, her beloved daughter Princess Ntando Nkeiruka, who was always by her side. Our deepest sympathy is with our niece at this painful time,” Zuzifa Buthelezi added.

He said details of the funeral will be shared in due course. Parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, said they were deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Princess Angela, who was serving on the portfolio committees of human settlements and tourism. Princess Angela served previously on committees on cooperative governance and traditional affairs and water and sanitation.

Didiza and Mtshweni-Tsipane said Princess Angela distinguished herself through rigorous oversight and a steadfast commitment to accountability, which greatly enhanced the effectiveness of parliamentary processes. “Her voice in Parliament was a powerful force for positive change, consistently championing the needs of those often overlooked in society on behalf of her constituency in KwaZulu-Natal,” Didiza and Mtshweni-Tsipane said. Both extended their condolences to the Buthelezi family, the Zulu nation and the IFP.