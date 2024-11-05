Tributes pour in for gender rights champion Monakali

The death of Ilitha Labantu founder and president Mandisa Monakali has been described as a big blow in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa. Monakali passed away on Sunday following a short battle with cancer, the organisation formally announced the news on Monday.

“As the visionary behind Ilitha Labantu, Ms Monakali dedicated her life to empowering women, children, and families across our communities. Her unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and compassion has transformed countless lives, and her legacy will forever guide our mission. We mourn not only the loss of a remarkable leader but also a deeply compassionate soul whose light will continue to inspire us. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all who were touched by her kindness and strength. In honour of Ms Monakali, let us continue the work she started, ensuring that her vision lives on in every act of resilience, courage, and community upliftment,” the organisation said.

Monakali, an activist who grew up in Gugulethu, started the organisation as she was herself a survivor of domestic violence. “I think God gave me a second chance so I could rescue other women like me,” she once said. Monakali established Ilitha Labantu during apartheid when many refused to assist her; however, her determination and resilience has seen the organisation going strong more than 30 years later.

The organisation offers counselling, shelters for women and children and raises awareness and community mobilisation around GBVF. Monakali has represented the country on many international stages, and hosted many local successful summits with local, national government and renowned international experts. “Mandisa Monakali started the organisation during a difficult period where it was not fashionable to have such. They work with SAPS as a bridge between them and the community. I remember during the Covid-19 pandemic how they persisted to work hard, sending groceries to people in need despite funding challenges and we worked with them,” former Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said.

“Mandi also opened one of its shelters in Langa to accommodate abused women and also ensure they get some skill for employment. She came up with awards called Isisele Senyathi in partnership with UN for Women, CPUT and other women leadership across Africa. This is about sharing the stories of women leaders and recognising the work women do to inspire young women. This is indeed a sad and great loss,” said Mbombo. UN Women representative for the South Africa Multi-Country Office, Aleta Miller said Monakali was a friend of UN Women. “Her passing leaves a profound void in southern Africa’s women’s rights movement. Through UN Women’s partnership with Ilitha Labantu we witnessed a visionary who demonstrated passion, service, compassion, integrity, and a dedication to uplifting others, especially in the work towards ending and preventing violence against women and children. Her leadership exemplified the very best of humanitarian work, showing us how individual dedication can effect meaningful societal change.”

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete said she was shattered to receive the news of Monakali’s death. “I don’t know anyone else who’s been as hard working, passionate and consistent as Mandisa in the difficult work she pioneered. Continuing on her footsteps by those who were around her, including her kids, would be the only way to express gratitude and honour her memory even though her shoes will be large to fill.” Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) chairperson Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale said Monakali has left an indelible mark in her pursuit of a fair and just society.

“Her passion in the fight against the scourge of GBVF was second to none. This is a monumental loss not only to the people of Western Cape but the continent of Africa. The Commission has over the years worked with Ilitha Labantu, and we could always tap on her knowledge and activism. Ms Monakali was adored and loved by many people within the gender sector and her passing is a big blow to the work that still lies ahead,” said Sepanya-Mogale. Child rights group Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons said Monakali was a champion for gender equality and a fighter against gender-based violence. “She developed Ilitha Labantu at a time when black-run NGOs were rare and those who existed experienced various harassment and intimidation by the apartheid police. She leaves a big void and her death is a big loss to Gugulethu, the broader community and the staff of the organisation. As Molo Songololo board and staff we express our sincere condolences to her family, friends and community members,” said Solomons.