Tributes pour in for late Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Cape Town - Tributes continued pouring in on Tuesday for late ANC MP and former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who died at her home in Cape Town on Monday. Joemat-Pettersson was a member of the ANC national executive committee and the chairperson of the police portfolio committee at the time of her death.

She previously served as minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and minister of energy as well as Education MEC in the Northern Cape. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had lost a remarkable leader who dedicated herself to improving the quality of life in her home province of the Northern Cape in the early years of democracy before assuming national responsibilities in key portfolios. “We will miss the passion and vigour with which Tina Joemat-Pettersson fought for a better South Africa from the rural villages of the Northern Cape to the benches of Parliament and international platforms,” Ramaphosa said.

More on this Shock as Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies

The ANC said death has robbed the movement and South Africans of a humble, dependent and dedicated servant. “The ANC pays tribute to this extraordinary freedom fighter whose sacrifices and commitment to the liberation of her people remain a source of inspiration to many young cadres of our movement,” the organization said. The SACP also conveyed its message of condolences to Parliament, the ANC and the South Africans.

The party said Joemat-Pettersson, who was also a member of the SACP, played a crucial role in building the structures of the SACP in Northern Cape after the party’s unbanning in the early 1990s. “We will remember Tina Joemat-Pettersson above all else through her contribution in building the revolutionary movement that led the Struggle to defeat the apartheid regime and achieve our April 1994 democratic breakthrough,” SACP said. NFP said the passing of a dedicated public servant and esteemed colleague left a significant void in the political landscape and in the hearts of those who had the privilege of working alongside her.

“Joemat-Pettersson’s commitment was unparalleled, as she fearlessly advocated for the progress and accountability of the SAPS. “Her influence was so profound that she refused to approve any budgets until she saw tangible progress in addressing the issue of firearms. This anecdote epitomizes her relentless pursuit of a safer South Africa and serves as a testament to her unwavering determination,” NFP leader in Parliament Munzoor Shaik Emam said. Al Jama-ah Party’s leader Ganief Hendricks said his party was saddened by the sudden death of Joemat-Pettersson.

“Al Jama-ah extends its deepest condolences to the Joemat-Pettersson family, the ANC and the community she served,” Hendricks said. Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale said he had the pleasure of working directly with Joemat-Pettersson when she served as the chairperson of the portfolio committee of police. “Her commitment, passion and drive for the creation of a secure and safe environment for all stood out in all our engagements in the committee and the study group,” Mathale said.