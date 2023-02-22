Tributes pour in for SA rescuer who died after returning from Türkiye

Cape Town - Tributes have been pouring for Paul Herbst who passed away shortly after his return from a rescue mission in Türkiye. Herbst, who is the director of Medi Response in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN), was among rescue teams providing medical assistance in the earthquake-hit country.

He is remembered as a well-respected and dedicated leader in the field of emergency medical services. The cause of his death has not been divulged. KZN VIP Ambulance said his death was a major loss to the emergency medical services and his absence would be deeply felt by all who knew him.

“His passion for helping others was evident in the work that he did every day, and he was known for his unwavering commitment to providing care to those in need. “The loss of Paul is a tremendous blow to the community, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. “As we mourn his passing, it is important to remember the incredible contributions that he made and the countless lives that he touched along the way.

“On behalf of the entire team at Medi Response, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” they said. Gift of the Givers team leader for search and rescue Ahmed Bham said they were forever be grateful for Herbst’s commitment and contribution. “It’s really tragic and sad new about Paul, he was a rescuer and medic for many years. Our deepest condolences to the family. We will forever be grateful to Paul’s dedication commitment in serving humanity and his legacy will continue to live on,” he said.