Tributes pour in for slain Mfuleni activists, community leaders

Residents say the murders of community leaders and activists Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila are a major blow to the fight against crime in Mfuleni. The three EFF and Ward 108 Shukushukuma Informal Settlement Committee members were shot and killed on Tuesday after it had reportedly been resolved to demolish the house of an alleged drug dealer in their ward.

According to the police, members were called out to Shukushukuma Street on Tuesday night and discovered the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a third man who was taken to hospital succumbed to his injuries. “All three deceased persons were between the ages of 31 and 39.

Provincial serious violent crimes detectives are investigating the murders. No one has been arrested yet and all leads are being pursued,” she said. Mfuleni Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Washief Volkwyn said that residents were saddened because the three men were active community leaders who were addressing the scourge of drugs. “There have been a few interventions that helped decrease crime, but unfortunately these past few weeks we have seen a rise in criminal activity in Mfuleni. We feel that the justice system is failing us and endangers the community because criminals get arrested and then released on bail, which puts the residents at great risk. These killings are detrimental in the fight against crime in Mfuleni, and we call on those responsible to be brought to book,” he said.

EFF provincial spokesperson Unathi Ntame said the party’s leadership in the province and Cape Metro region were informed about the murders and immediately rushed to the scene. Lulamo Siya Fatyela was killed in Mfuleni “They were respected in their community for always fighting against any corruption or the selling of plots, fighting against crime and gender-based violence, and actively fighting against drug dealing and alcohol abuse in their community. “As a form of retaliation, the drug dealer (whose house it had been resolved to demolish) threatened them, and subsequent to his threat all three fighters were later mercilessly gunned down.