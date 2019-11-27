Trio appear over lion cub found at Athlone home, DNA test being done in Limpopo









Sulaiman Effendi Screengrab Cape Town – The case against the trio accused of being in possession of a protected animal, a lion cub, was postponed in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Sulaiman Effendi, the son of convicted husband killer Najwa Petersen, Shurud Jacobs and Moegamat Simons, who were each granted R5 000 bail each in August, will appear in court again on February 13, Netwerk24 reported. Their bail was extended to February. In August, police responding to a tip-off,allegedly discovered the lion cub, which is said to have an estimated value of R50 000, at Effendi's home. The cub has died in the meantime. The court heard on Wednesday that the investigating officer is in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, where they will be trying to compare the DNA of the lion cub to that of one in the area. The lion cub was transported from Thabazimbi in Limpopo and found in Athlone on August 21 by police.

Effendi’s girlfriend, social media influencer Qaanita Orrie, posted a statement on her Instagram account in August after “something broke out on social media relating to my boyfriend”.

“I need to make it clear that I neither support nor condone the illegal possession or smuggling of wild animals," Orrie wrote.

‘‘I am honestly devastated at what has happened and hurt to have been made a part of it all.

“I am and forever will be a passionate animal lover.

“Right now I am mustering the energy to deal with this issue, especially as it hits so close to home, something I had no line of sight of #broken,” she said.

Cape Nature spokesperson Loren Pavitt said earlier the organisation was working with the police.

“Together with the police, we are investigating multiple criminal cases regarding the suspected illegal import, transport, trade and possession of lion cubs in the greater Cape Town area.

“Investigations are ongoing and we cannot comment about any details regarding the cases at this time.

“Any lions found during the course of the investigations will be dealt with according to our provincial protocol, which is based on international best practice,” Pavitt said.

