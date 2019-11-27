Cape Town – The case against the trio accused of being in possession of a protected animal, a lion cub, was postponed in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Sulaiman Effendi, the son of convicted husband killer Najwa Petersen, Shurud Jacobs and Moegamat Simons, who were each granted R5 000 bail each in August, will appear in court again on February 13, Netwerk24 reported. Their bail was extended to February.
In August, police responding to a tip-off,allegedly discovered the lion cub, which is said to have an estimated value of R50 000, at Effendi's home. The cub has died in the meantime.
The court heard on Wednesday that the investigating officer is in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, where they will be trying to compare the DNA of the lion cub to that of one in the area.
The lion cub was transported from Thabazimbi in Limpopo and found in Athlone on August 21 by police.