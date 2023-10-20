Trio arrested in connection with murder of Zakaria

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of six-year-old Zakaria Noble. The Western Cape’s Anti-Gang Unit made the arrests on Thursday after Zakaria was buried on Wednesday.

“In the early hours of October 19, members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit arrested three men, ages 20, 21 and 30, in connection with the murder of the boy who succumbed to a gunshot wound to his upper body after he got caught in crossfire believed to be from rival gangs in the area. “The three suspects will make their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, once charged,” Pojie said. He said in the meantime, Philippi SAPS has increased visibility in the area.

“(We have also) intensified integrated crime prevention initiatives within identified crime hotspot areas to police and eradicate the spread of crime generators such as the illicit possession of firearms which threatened the lives of the community,” said Pojie. The family declined to comment on Thursday. Hanover Park Ceasefire Project chairperson, Craven Engel, said: “It’s always a victory when suspects get arrested but to my experience over the years our justice system and Saps documentation fails our communities and almost 90% goes free again and it creates more agony and pain to our community.

“These vicious crimes against our children and community cannot go unpunished. The body of Zakaria Noble is carried by loved ones in Hanover Park during his Janazah. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) “But as you know at the end of it all they (criminals) must be rehabilitated and changed from these behaviours because soon they will be back on the streets.