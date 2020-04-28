Trio to appear over alleged hijacking of meat truck in Gugulethu

Cape Town – Three suspects are expected to appear in court following the hijacking of a meat delivery truck this morning in Ramaphosa informal settlement in Gugulethu.

The driver and two passengers were doing meat deliveries in Gugulethu and while standing at a traffic light in Govan Mbeki Drive at about 9.20am, they were approached by three armed suspects, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"The suspects demanded the keys and instructed the occupants to sit in the back seat of the truck. They drove the truck into Ramaphosa informal settlement," Rwexana said.

"The driver and passengers were dropped off and held at gunpoint while the suspects drove further into the informal settlement. A few minutes later one suspect came and told the victims to take the truck and leave the area.

"While driving out of the area, the driver stopped a police vehicle and reported the incident to the police officers. While inspecting the truck, police found one suspect inside the truck. The 29-year-old man was arrested.