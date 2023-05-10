Truck driver arrested for alleged rape of hitch-hiker in Graaff-Reinet

Cape Town - A 43-year-old truck driver was arrested on Monday for the alleged rape of a hitch-hiker he picked up from Kariega, Uitenhage. It is alleged the 23-year-old woman was in the truck with other passengers and when the truck driver offloaded the other passengers in Jansenville, she continued her ride alone with him in the truck.

About 30km from Graaff-Reinet, the truck driver allegedly threatened the woman with a firearm and raped her, according to police. Swift follow-up investigation by SAPS Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre (OCC) and Vispol members led to the arrest of the truck driver in Middleburg soon after the incident. The driver was arrested while en route to Colesberg and was detained on a charge of rape, police said.

Sarah Baartman district commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka, commended the police members for their immediate action and apprehension of the suspect. “The SAPS would like to warn women of the dangers of hitch-hiking as they can easily fall prey to robberies, rape, human trafficking or even murder. “The ride is not always free. Hitch-hiking can be dangerous either for the driver who stops to pick up strangers as there is a possibility that he/she can be hijacked of their vehicle and belongings, while at the same time hitch-hiking just for a lift can also pose a danger as in this case. Never hitch-hike, as this places your safety in danger,” he said.