Truman Prince’s party comes to aid of Maimane’s Bosa Alliance

Movement of the People, the political party headed by former Beaufort West mayor Truman Prince, has agreed to support the Build One South Africa (Bosa) Alliance, headed by Mmusi Maimane, ahead of the 2024 provincial and national elections. Prince last year resigned from the Patriotic Alliance after he said the party’s leader, Gayton McKenzie, was a “dictator” and accused him of bringing people from Johannesburg to occupy positions which “belonged to the people of the Central Karoo”.

On his decision to join Bosa in its campaign, Prince said he was approached by Maimane who met with him in person, and together with the other leaders in the party they decided on the agreement. “We will support Bosa in the provincial and national elections because we are not running and we believe in the vision of building one South Africa for all. Mmusi has a lot of experience. Vote One South Africa, a job in every home,” said Prince.

He said he had no interest in a seat in Parliament or the provincial legislature but Beaufort West had upcoming by-elections in June which his party was focused on. “Movement of the People will contest come June and Bosa will support us in those local government elections.” He said he had a big vision for the people and town of Beaufort West which had potential, citing its minerals like uranium and gas. “We need to elect leaders with a heart for people. We must be slaves for the people. Not the moment you grant x (on the ballot paper), they are done, then they reactivate you again after five years, no,” Prince said.

Meanwhile, Maimane said at a media event in Soweto that seven partners had joined the Bosa Alliance. The parties comprised Movement of the People, Mopani Independent Movement (MIM), Moretele Independent Civic Organization (Mico), Lentswe La Batho, Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM), New Horizon Movement and African Change Academy (ACA). “After months of negotiations, we can announce the first seven parties who will form part of the Bosa Alliance – a broad collective of political parties and civil society organisations committed to fostering significant political change in South Africa. The parties to this agreement agree not to contest the 2024 national and provincial elections as individual entities, but as a collective under the banner of Bosa.