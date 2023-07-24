Truth Coffee Roasting back in business after MyCiTi crash

While the investigation into an accident involving a MyCiTi bus that nearly ploughed through the store front of Truth Coffee Roasting café in Buitekant Street continues, the popular CBD establishment confirmed they were open for business. A newly built parklet, which was erected on two parking bays and included swings, a roundabout, table and chairs, were damaged in the accident last week.

Central City Improvement District (CCID) Safety and Security team member Gary Dyssel said that just before 7pm on Tuesday, he was alerted to an accident involving the bus and a silver Hyundai. “On my arrival, I found the bus driver unresponsive on the sidewalk. The front of the bus was almost inside the Truth Coffee shop, and there were people on the sidewalk who claimed to have been passengers when the accident occurred,” said Dyssel. City mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said about seven people sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital.

According to the City, the cause of the accident was yet to be determined. “It is unclear what has caused the accident, and we await the findings of the investigation. We ask that the public please be patient while we await further information,” Quintas said.

Seven people sustained minor injuries when a MyCiti bus nearly ploughed through the store front of Truth Coffee Roasting café in Buitekant Street. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana confirmed Cape Town Central police opened an accident register. “The bus driver was seriously injured, and two other people were slightly injured and taken to hospital.”

One of the owners at Truth Coffee Roasting café, Ken Walton, had said the accident had destroyed part of the parklet that they had just finished building at a cost of about R250 000. “The bus also knocked two cars that were parked on the side of the road. No one from our staff got injured, but the parklet we somehow built for the city and its people to enjoy is now destroyed,” said Walton. On Thursday, the establishment posted on social media that they were open for business, “(Except for drive through), a strict no bus policy has been enforced.”