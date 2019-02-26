File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – UCT’s Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation (DTHF) has opened a new Aerobiology TB Research Facility in Masiphumelele, with a focus on the study of the transmission of these TB organisms to halt the spread of the disease. The facility was officially launched on February 20. The chief executive of the DTHF and director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre (DTHC), Professor Robin Wood, said that poor socio-economic conditions were one of the big causes of TB transmission.

Research shows that the triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment was most pronounced in townships.

“So we have a major burden of TB,” said Wood, who is also a full member of UCT’s Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine (IDM).

He explained that researchers at the new facility specialise in capturing the organisms in the air exhaled by patients.

This allows clinicians and scientists to study each individual organism to try and develop ways in which to control TB in communities such as Masiphumelele.

Part of the research involves measuring the amount of air individuals exchange with each other. Wood said he exchanges about 25litres a day, whereas the children and adolescents studied swop about 300litres a day.

In a place like Pollsmoor Prison, Wood estimates swopping is between 1000 and 2000litres a day.

“And that increases the chances of disease being transmitted,” he explained, adding that the researchers were effectively measuring the number of organisms being exchanged.

The deputy director at the DTHC, chief operating officer at the DTHF, and a member of the IDM, Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, said there was a 20-year relationship between clinicians, scientists and the Masiphumelele community.

The relationship dates back to 1999, when the staff at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Clinic began providing HIV care to Masiphumelele residents. That clinic is still situated in the community.

They then raised funds to build a dedicated research clinic, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Research Centre.

UCT vice-chancellor and guest of honour Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng cut the red ribbon, officially opening the facility.

She told guests the occasion made her extremely proud because of what the facility would be able to do in the fight against TB.

“Imagine a future where we can talk about Masi as a place where TB used to be a problem,” she said.