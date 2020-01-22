They said nearly 20 years ago, in its final report to government, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, listed the Aggett case among 300 apartheid-era murders warranting further investigation by the state.
The inquest kicked-off in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.
Aggett was a medical doctor, and was tortured by apartheid police before he died in custody in 1982 at the John Vorster police station.
An inquest convened by the apartheid state soon after his death swept evidence of his brutal torture and assault by security police aside, and delivered a finding of suicide, the foundation said.