Cape Town - Thousands of people have already flocked to the Cape Town CBD in anticipation of the Hollywood Bets Cape Town Street Parade, also known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade. Despite the sweltering temperatures in the city, spectators have already lined the streets and set up camp before the official event, eager to get the best view of the colourful and entertaining cultural displays of the minstrel troupes.

The event has returned with gusto after a pause during the global pandemic, and organisers and Klopse troupes are ready to put on a world-class show for spectators. People Line Cape Town Streets Waiting For "Tweede Nuwe Jaar" Parade Video: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Troupes will parade all along the designated route on Darling street, form a U-shape onto the Grand Parade, then parade back into Darling street and up into Adderley Street, then into Wale Street past the Company Gardens. Troupes then cross over Buitengracht Street into the Bo Kaap area. (Schotsche Kloof). In the Bo Kaap, they then turn right into Rose Street and parade all the way to the end of Rose Street. People have already flocked to the Cape Town CBD in anticipation of the Hollywood Bets Cape Town Street Parade, also known as the #TweedeNuweJaar parade. Video: @ZintleMdaka pic.twitter.com/J3VGMdCeBm — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) January 2, 2023 Muneeb Gambino, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director, said that the backing they have received from the new title sponsor has helped make this possible, along with the support of the City of Cape Town and other sponsors. “In order to organise an event on this scale, we need many stakeholders to work together to achieve the vision of creating an inclusive event for all the people of Cape Town. We are thrilled that the Klopse are able to take to the streets again in 2023, and look forward to the best version of the event to date,” said Gambino.

Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets Brand and Communication Manager, said: “(We are) honoured to be a part of this iconic event... that is a part of the country’s rich cultural tapestry. Growth, community development and fun are in the DNA of the Purple Family, and these are the values we share with the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association. The partnership comes at a vital time as communities in the Cape are recovering from the devastating effects of Covid-19. Being a community-focused company, we are excited to be a part of and add value to this fun and vibrant event." Entertainment during the day will include Chad Chitter, aka DJ Skouers, who will be the MC, while local rapper The Narrator CPT, Protégé, an 80s Classics Boy Band, and Novacaine are set to take on the stage. There will also be female and male vocalists from the Klopse fraternity, and the 021 Movement dance crew will perform to the Kaapse Klopse theme tune ‘Shake your Body’.

