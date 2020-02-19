This latest information comes after the Chinese Embassy in South Africa claimed he boarded a flight to Bangkok, Thailand.
Mpetsheni has been studying in China and his mother Nokuthula last spoke to him on WeChat on January 18, while his friends last saw him on January 15, his father Thulani said.
Following their worrying over his whereabouts, his family reached out to the authorities and according to the embassy, Alfa boarded a flight.
In new developments this week, Thulani said the Department of International Relations (Dirco) emailed them on Friday to tell them that he was found in Shanghai.