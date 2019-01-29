File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two suspects with unlicensed firearms have been arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit in connection with the shooting of a 50-year-old Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) member. Shakeena Daniels was wounded during a shootout between rival gangs in Eastridge while on her way to fetch her children at a bus stop at 7pm on Monday. The bullet narrowly missed causing fatal damage.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said detectives searched several houses and arrested two suspects, aged 34 and 26, the SABC reported. He said they would appear in court once charged.

Abie Isaacs, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain CPF, said after the shooting, Netwerk24 reported: "She was raced to Groote Schuur Hospital and is in a stable condition. She was very lucky that the bullet only brushed her ear lightly and just missed her head

"We have had enough of the senseless violence in Mitchells Plain and want the police to make specialist units available to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

"We aren't outraged just because it's one of our CPF members that's been on the receiving end of gang violence, it could've been anyone, even a child."