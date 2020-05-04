Two arrested for dealing in alcohol, tik, cigarettes in Cape Town

Cape Town – Two suspects separately accused of dealing in cigarettes and alcohol during lockdown are expected in court today.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said Kraaifontein police last week arrested a 46-year-old for possession of presumed stolen property, dealing in liquor and drugs and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

The suspect was arrested in Buiten Crescent, Scottsdene. More than 1 300 bottles of liquor were confiscated, worth about R200 000. Tik and more than R40 000 in cash was also seized.

“In an unrelated matter on the same day, Kraaifontein members arrested a 35-year-old for selling cigarettes in contravention of the Disaster Management Act in Brighton Road, Kraaifontein.

“More than 2 000 packets of cigarettes and almost R2 000 was confiscated. The suspects are both scheduled to make court appearances (today),” Traut said.