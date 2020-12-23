Two boys rescued from illegal initiation camps in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Police have rescued two young men from separate illegal initiation camps following a raid at Lookout Hill in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

This comes amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged initiation camp that was set up on private property in Atlantis last week.

Under gazetted Covid-19 disaster regulations, the practice has been suspended in the Western Cape until further notice.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Lingelethu West SAPS received a complaint on Tuesday of an illegal initiation school operating in Khayelitsha.

“(Police) found two youngsters that were already initiated. There were no caregivers present, nor the traditional surgeon. The initiates were taken by their parents and the huts broken down. Cases have been registered for investigation,” he said.