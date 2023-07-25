Two cable thieves caught in the act on Nelson Mandela Boulevard

Two suspected cable thieves were stopped in their tracks when they were caught by law enforcement officers on Monday. According to mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, law enforcement received information from Neighbourhood Watch members about cable theft on Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

“Due to the area being easily accessible and having come under much attack over recent months, several vehicles responded and managed to block off the escape route of the perpetrators,” Smith said. The suspects were arrested for possession of stolen goods and damage to critical infrastructure, and cut cable was seized a few metres away, Smith said. He added that the law enforcement officers’ swift apprehension of the suspects was applauded by the mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen.