Two Cape Town pharmacies make donations to fund after excessive pricing probe

Cape Town – The Competition Tribunal has confirmed three more consent agreements, two of them involving Cape Town pharmacies, relating to Covid-19 excessive pricing complaints. This brings the total number, approved as orders of the Tribunal in recent weeks, to 15. The Competition Commission concluded the consent agreements with the companies after receiving and investigating complaints. According to the commission, Sunset Pharmacy, based in Sea Point, entered the market for masks in March due to the sudden demand and panic buying brought on by the State of National Disaster. The commission was of the view that Sunset Pharmacy’s average cost mark-up and gross profit margin in respect of masks for March 2020 was high and possibly constituted a contravention of the Competition Act read with the Consumer Protection Act.

“Sunset Pharmacy has undertaken to, among others, donate R8 640 to the Solidarity Fund and reduce its profit margin charged in respect of face masks for the duration of the State of National Disaster,” the Tribunal said.

Bel-Kem Pharmacy in Belhar was investigated after the commission received a complaint about the amount they were charging customers for 750ml Dettol antiseptic liquid in March.

The commission found that the average cost mark-up and gross profit margin was high and, therefore, possibly a contravention of the Competition Act.

Bel-Kem has undertaken to donate R1 059.10 to the Solidarity Fund.

Manhattan Cosmetics in Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal was also found to have excessively charged consumers for the sale of sanitiser.

Manhattan Cosmetics has undertaken to donate sanitiser to the value of R612 to the Durban Child and Youth Care Centre.

