Cape Town – Two traffic officers were attacked at lunchtime on Thursday at a garage in Koeberg Road in Milnerton by suspects travelling in six taxis.

This is the second incident in that area in less than a week. Last Thursday, just before 5pm, two traffic officers were attacked by a taxi driver during an operation in the area, Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said.

"The officers had stopped at a garage in Koeberg Road when the suspects pulled up in the vehicles that had the number plates removed," Coleman said.

"They started attacking the patrol car, damaging the bonnet, door and mirror. The officer in the vehicle was unharmed.

"The attackers then tried to get to his colleague inside the shop, but the staff locked the door and the suspects then damaged the door trying to get in.

"The suspects fled soon after – no one was injured in the attack. The City will lay charges with SAPS and will also request video footage to help identify the attackers."

Since early morning protests nearby in Dunoon have led to several road closures and traffic delays on Thursday morning. Potsdam Road near Killarney Gardens was closed, backing up traffic.

At 12.38pm, Coleman reported that a violent protest was taking place in the Koeberg Road vicinity of Freedom Way, with about 20 to 30 children stoning vehicles.

"Several vehicles already damaged and occupants sustained injuries. Freedom Way closed from just past the Caltex Garage and Omuramba Road closed from Racecourse Road.

"Basically access roads to Joe Slovo is being shut down."

