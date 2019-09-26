File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two traffic officers were attacked at lunchtime on Thursday at a garage in Koeberg Road in Milnerton by suspects travelling in six taxis. This is the second incident in that area in less than a week. Last Thursday, just before 5pm, two traffic officers were attacked by a taxi driver during an operation in the area, Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said.

"The officers had stopped at a garage in Koeberg Road when the suspects pulled up in the vehicles that had the number plates removed," Coleman said.

"They started attacking the patrol car, damaging the bonnet, door and mirror. The officer in the vehicle was unharmed.

"The attackers then tried to get to his colleague inside the shop, but the staff locked the door and the suspects then damaged the door trying to get in.