Cape Town – Only one child was allegedly being chained in a truck container by a woman from Worcester, who used to live in Pinelands, and not 12 as initially reported. The 54-year-old Galinda Nelson, who had 12 children in her care, appeared in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Thursday on two charges of child abuse.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told Netwerk24: "Police had been informed of possible physical abuse of a minor on a farm. The child was questioned and that led to the woman being taken into custody.

"The police questioned another minor and this led to a second charge of child abuse."

According to the charge sheet, a horsewhip was used to beat one of the children in her care and the child had been chained to a bed.

The children, who were removed from her care on Saturday after she was arrested, are between the ages of two and 16. Nelson, who was released on Monday, has one child of her own.

The children were found in a temporary building on a farm 25km outside Worcester in the Scherpenheuwel district at the weekend, News24 reported.

According to the police report, a 16-year-old, who had been placed in her care, was chained by the neck for three days.

"It was also discovered that a 15-year-old, who is the biological child of the accused, has been beaten on a daily basis," police spokesperson Captain Lindikhaya Mkhontwana told the Worcester Standard.

The case has been postponed to February 13 for further investigation and for the accused to obtain legal aid.

After appearing in court on Thursday, the woman visited the office of the Worcester Standard, where she requested that the paper "please attend the entire court case so that everything that happened can be brought to light".

Nelson claimed on social media the children had "Facebook profiles with alter egos which could attract the lust of strangers" and that she had to discipline them for it. She had also wanted to prevent one of the children from "running after a disrespectful boy in the night".

Cayla Murray, the spokesperson for MEC for Social Development Albert Fritz, said on Thursday the children were being kept on the remote farm illegally and that the department knew nothing about it.