Two children among 11 killed in Eastern Cape crash

Cape Town The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has expressed shock after one of its City to City coaches was involved in a fatal head-on collision with a Toyota Quantum, which claimed the lives of at least 11 people including two children on the R61 in the Eastern Cape on Sunday. According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the bus was allegedly transporting 18 people travelling from Lusikisiki. The minibus was carrying 16 people travelling from Flagstaff towards Lusikisiki.

“Prasa regrets to report multiple loss of life and injuries in a collision involving a minibus taxi and a Prasa long-distance bus. “We are deeply saddened by the number of fatalities in this accident. “Autopax takes safety seriously and will participate fully in investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones. Available information is that 11 minibus passengers lost their lives.” Autopax is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prasa and operates luxury intercity coach services between all the major centres of Southern Africa. Autopax chief executive Niel Roesch said the 14 injured passengers were from both the minibus and the bus.

The passengers who suffered non-severe injuries also had to be taken to the nearest hospital and clinic, he said. “We wish to commend the rapid response teams and traffic law enforcement officers for their swift rescue operations and attending to the injured passengers,” said Roesch. Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha called for maximum focus on the roads to avoid accidents such as these.