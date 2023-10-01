Two children drown while kayaking on Nature’s Valley Lagoon

Police have opened an inquest docket following the death of two children who drowned while kayaking on the Nature’s Valley Lagoon on the Garden Route on Saturday. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said three children got into difficulty in the water, and one child reached the shore to raise the alarm.

“It was reported that three local male children, believed to be aged between 8 and 10, were on a kayak on the lagoon when they got into difficulty. “One child reached the shore to raise the alarm. On arrival on the scene a child was located and recovered from the water. CPR efforts were commenced, but after all efforts to resuscitate the child were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased. “NSRI Nature’s Valley Coastwatcher’s were instrumental in quickly evaluating and directing responding resources while assisting on the scene.

“During a search the second child was located and recovered from the water, but sadly the child was declared deceased,” Lambinon said. A counsellor assisted the surviving child, who was then taken into the care of his parents. “The bodies of the two deceased children were taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an Inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased children,” Lambinon said.