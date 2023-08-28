Two children rushed to hospital after vehicle catches fire in Strand

Two children were rushed to hospital with serious burn wounds after their family vehicle caught fire in Beach Road, Strand, on Sunday. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the circumstances leading to the incident were still unknown.

“On arrival, the crew from Strand found the fire was already extinguished and both Law Enforcement and ambulance services were on scene. “The vehicle sustained major damage as a result of the fire. “Two minors, a boy and a girl, sustained serious burn wounds and were treated and transported to Red Cross Hospital via ambulance at about 10.10am,” he said.

Afri-Forum Strand Patrol’s KC Gericke said they received a call about the incident after 9.30am. “There were reports of a car burning along Beach Road. Two children, aged 2 and 4 years, sustained serious burn wounds. The mother also sustained burn wounds and was rushed to hospital. “At this stage we do not know what caused the fire.The fire was extinguished by a member of the public with a fire extinguisher when we arrived on the scene,” Gericke said.