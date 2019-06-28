File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two policemen were among five suspects arrested on Thursday night after they were found travelling in vehicles with cloned registration, which had allegedly been removed from SAPS premises without the necessary authorisation. "The suspects, aged between 30 and 35, were arrested after they were also found in possession of housebreaking implements, comprising a crowbar, cable ties and gloves," police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said.

At around 10.30 last night, members attached to the Bellville police spotted two vehicles, a VW Caddy and a marked police Opel Corsa, under suspicious circumstances in their area, he said.

"Both vehicles were held under observation and followed, until they stopped at a residence in De Grendel Avenue, Parow North. At this stage the occupants became aware of the police presence and fled the area.

"They were pursued and with the assistance of police backup both vehicles were forced to stop. The VW Caddy, an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a police constable and he had two civilian passengers.

"The Opel Corsa, also an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a civilian and his passenger was a police constable."

They are expected to make a court appearance on Monday to face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of housebreaking implements and theft of number plates.

"Their involvement in house robbery cases is now being investigated as one of the vehicles were seen fleeing a house robbery in Durbanville earlier this month.

"The Western Cape police will not allow corrupt members to tarnish our reputation and undo the good work done by thousands of dedicated and loyal police officers in the province. This is what two police constables learnt the hard way late last night in Bellville," Traut said.