Two decades of helping the most vulnerable in Langa, surrounding townships

Cape Town – Led by 71-year-old Nompumelelo Ngoqo from Langa, the Urban Rural Development and Capacity Building Project has partnered with FoodForward SA to distribute food parcels to more than 350 families. Yesterday, residents in Langa came out in their numbers to receive food parcels containing jam, oranges, flour, cabbage, coffee, biscuits and other items. The NPO also donated sanitary pads, and has vowed to continue to do assist until the lockdown is over. The organisation has celebrated two decades of helping the vulnerable in the township. Ngoqo said: “We have been doing this for a very long time. We were supposed to have celebrated our 20th birthday of existence, but due to the coronavirus we could not. “It is sad to see someone who has nothing suffering, and yet I can make means to help that individual. We help people who are vulnerable in the community, and they all come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Hunger can bring one’s dignity down, and we fight for that through making and giving people food to eat. During this time we understand that poor people cannot find odd jobs, and they have no means to make a living.

"We don’t only help Langa residents, we also help Samora Machel, Tambo Village and Khayelitsha residents.

“We will be continuing with the distribution of food parcels to those who are vulnerable, as long as they are registered with us so that we can be able to account for every parcel.”

Nombulelo Ngovela, who is unemployed, said the food parcels helped her and her family a great deal because they were running out of groceries.

“The organisation has been doing good for the community of Langa. We really appreciate their support during this lockdown.

"The food parcels will make a huge difference. I will now be able to bake for my family. I am really thankful for what the organisation has done.

“My groceries at home are almost finished and with what I got here it will sustain my family for the next coming weeks. We hope they continue to help others, especially during this lockdown period because people are starving and need help,” said Ngovela.