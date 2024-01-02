Two drowned, one missing on New Year’s along Sonwabe Beach in False Bay

Tragic incidents hit Sonwabe Beach in False Bay on New Year’s Day after two people drowned and the search for one missing at sea was still ongoing on Tuesday. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Strandfontein duty crew were activated following reports of men being caught in rip currents and being swept out to sea.

According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, on arrival they found an 18-year-old male and their medics initiated CPR efforts and they were joined by emergency services. “After all efforts to resuscitate the teenager were exhausted, sadly, he was declared deceased. An 8-year-old had managed to get out of the water unassisted and was not injured. Two unidentified male bystanders, Good Samaritans, had assisted a 12-year-old male out of the water and they had tried to assist a 28-year-old man that was missing. A sea and shoreline search for the man continued but there remain no signs of the missing man. The 12-year-old male was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition for observation for non-fatal drowning symptoms,” said Lambinon. He explained that the deceased teenager and the 12-year-old are brothers from Woodstock.

The missing man is married to the aunt of the two brothers and is the father of the 8-year-old boy. They stay in Belhar. “Family has respectfully requested privacy in this difficult time. SAPS Water Policing and Dive Services are continuing in an ongoing search for the missing man,” said Lambinon. NSRI rescue craft were also flagged down by members of the public about half a kilometre from Sonwabe Beach, where they found a 24-year-old man from Manenberg who had been rescued from the water by bystanders.