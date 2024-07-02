Two given heavy sentences for murder of their female partners

The Worcester Regional Court has sentenced two men to 15 and 25 years’ imprisonment following their convictions for the murders of their partners, who they set alight. The court sentenced Ruiter Erasmus to 25 years after he pleaded guilty in terms of Section 112(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act, for the murder of his partner, Monica Daniels.

Acting regional court prosecutor Amisha Ratanjie, who secured both convictions and sentences, told the court that Erasmus and the dead woman were in a life partnership. On October 12, 2022, the couple argued at their Shrike Street, Avian Park, Worcester, home over money the dead woman’s son requested. “He stabbed her about 16 times, all over her body, set the bedroom alight, closed the door and left the house,” NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

The family and neighbours saw the smoke and went to investigate. Authorities were contacted and Daniels was declared dead on the scene. Erasmus later handed himself over to police. In aggravation of sentence, Ratanjie argued that the accused was in a position of trust and his partner looked to him for her well-being, love and protection.

“He instead acted in a brutal, callous and violent manner,” Ntabazalila said. The court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment as the accused was a first offender and did not put the family of the victim and the witnesses through a protracted trial, he added. In the second case, Richard Samuels also pleaded guilty in terms of Section 112(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act for the murder of his wife, Valencia Samuels.

The court heard that on January 15, 2022, at Oktober Street, Roodewal, Worcester, the couple argued after the victim confronted the accused about an extramarital affair. “He became angry and started swearing and shouting at her. He then doused her with petrol and set her alight. She was taken to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries about 10 days later,” Ntabazalila said, adding the incident took place in the presence of their 14-year-old child. In aggravation of sentencing, the State handed in victim impact reports of Samuels’ mother and children.