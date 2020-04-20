Two Golden Arrow employees test positive for coronavirus

Cape Town – Staff and the public will be temperature-tested when entering Golden Arrow buildings after two of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Golden Arrow said the individuals who tested positive were stationed at the Multimech Stores and Arrowgate Inspectorate. The relevant health authorities were informed and the individuals placed in quarantine at their own homes, receiving the prescribed treatment and care. Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said at the weekend professional decontamination was taking place and all staff members who worked in close proximity with the infected individuals have been asked to self-isolate. “Golden Arrow can confirm that two staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Neither of these cases are bus drivers. "We are in daily contact with these staff members and are hopeful for their speedy recovery,” she said.

Golden Arrow said earlier, like many other companies, it had struggled to source a sustainable supply of face masks for its drivers and other frontline staff.

"Instead of giving up or purchasing potentially sub-standard masks one of our buyers and our incredible Trim Shop team have come to the rescue in creating and producing our own supply of quality re-usable masks in-house.

"The Trim Shop is responsible mainly for ensuring that our bus seats are repaired and re-upholstered on a daily basis.

"Their ingenuity has seen the development and perfecting of a prototype mask, which is now being produced in-house by the trimmers.

"For now we will be producing 2 500 masks to distribute to staff and then, depending on availability of materials and other factors, we may produce on an even larger scale.

"It has not been easy sourcing materials but a specific spun material has been selected for breathability and comfort. This initiative is a fantastic example of the resourcefulness of our staff and the ability to work as a team during even the most difficult of times."

Cape Times