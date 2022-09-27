Two Hanover Park men behind bars for illegal possession of firearm

Cape Town – As police remained determined to stay on track with efforts to rid the streets of illegal guns, two Hanover Park men aged 23 and 30 found themselves behind bars after they were arrested for illegal possession of a firearm on Monday. At about 7.15am, police officers from the Philippi SAPS Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Athwood Road in Hanover Park when they spotted two suspects in a crime hot spot where sporadic shootings occur.

“Members stopped and searched the suspects and found a 7.65 pistol in the possession of one. They were immediately arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “The members are also following up on the ownership status of the seized 7.65 pistol. Once charged, the two male suspects will make their court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to the possession of a firearm,” police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said. In a separate incident on Saturday at about 6.20pm, Philippi East police requested assistance from other police patrols regarding people who were being robbed on the bridge of Stock Road near Philippi Station.

On arrival, the suspects fled under a bridge through the Philippi train station. Later, at about 11pm, officers from Operation Restore saw four men fitting the description of the suspects. The officers gave chase and caught one suspect. “A 9mm firearm and a cellphone were confiscated. The exhibits were handed in for safekeeping, and the suspect was arrested and detained at Philippi East SAPS,” Van Wyk added.

On the same night, in Joe Slovo Freedom Way, police managed to disarm a man who was chasing someone with a gun. “When he could not produce a licence for the firearm, he was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “A 9mm pistol and 19 rounds of ammunition were confiscated. The suspect was arrested and detained at Milnerton SAPS, and is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.”

