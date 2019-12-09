Two held after girl, 10, is killed in gang-related shootout in Tafelsig









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Two suspects have been arrested after a 10-year-old girl was killed during a gang-related shootout in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday night. SAPS and Anti Gang Unit members responding to the random shooting between rivals gangs that killed a 10-year-old girl arrested two suspects in a street-by-street raid, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Monday. "The first suspect, aged 26, was arrested in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig. Shortly thereafter a 21-year-old with an unlicensed firearm was also arrested not far from the scene. "Both suspects are believed to have strong links with local gangs." Potelwa added that there is still a heavy police presence in the area, comprising Mitchells Plain police officers, Operation Lockdown forces as well as Anti Gang Unit members in an effort to create safety and prevent flare-ups.

"The deployments will remain in the area until calm is restored," Potelwa said.

Meanwhile, efforts to fight the proliferation of illegal firearms in the Bishop Lavis area have resulted in the recovery of a firearm.

While conducting tracing operations on Friday morning in 8th Avenue, Valhalla Park, Bishop Lavis SAPS detectives spotted a suspicious- looking man and searched him, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

"They found a 9mm pistol and magazine with four rounds of ammunition in his possession. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday."

In an unrelated incident at 1.15pm on Thursday, Mitchells Plain police on patrol in Eastridge saw residents chasing a vehicle.

"The officers quickly assessed the situation and gave chase and stopped a blue Toyota Tazz with a male driver in Imperial Road, Beacon Valley," Van Wyk said.

"The suspect had stolen the vehicle at Calypso Square Plaza. The 23-year-old male suspect faces charges of theft and possession of a stolen vehicle."

He is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Cape Times