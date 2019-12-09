Cape Town – Two suspects have been arrested after a 10-year-old girl was killed during a gang-related shootout in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday night.
SAPS and Anti Gang Unit members responding to the random shooting between rivals gangs that killed a 10-year-old girl arrested two suspects in a street-by-street raid, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Monday.
"The first suspect, aged 26, was arrested in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig. Shortly thereafter a 21-year-old with an unlicensed firearm was also arrested not far from the scene.
"Both suspects are believed to have strong links with local gangs."
Potelwa added that there is still a heavy police presence in the area, comprising Mitchells Plain police officers, Operation Lockdown forces as well as Anti Gang Unit members in an effort to create safety and prevent flare-ups.