Two suspects believed to be connected to multiple robberies in the Signal Hill and Lion’s Head areas were swiftly apprehended after being tracked down by the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) Sea, Air and Mountain (Seam) team with the help of dogs and vigilant cyclists. This after a group of mountain bikers were robbed above Tamboerskloof and a collaborative effort was rallied by the new Table Mountain Safety Forum.

The forum comprises South African National Parks (SANParks), police and the City’s Law Enforcement Tourism Unit. Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said information was received of a robbery that had taken place on the Jeep track close to Military Road, on the slopes above Tamboerskloof. “A group of mountain bikers had been held up at knifepoint and robbed of their valuables. A description of the assailants was quickly circulated among the role-players within the TMNP Safety Forum.

“A short while later, SAPS arrested a suspect matching the description, while the second suspect had disappeared. Following up on information, the Law Enforcement Tourism Unit, accompanied by members of the SANParks Seam team, tracked the accomplice to a dwelling within ... a site on the slopes of the mountain that has been previously invaded and unlawfully occupied. “The suspect was detained and escorted to SAPS where he was positively identified as the known accomplice and was arrested,” Smith said. He added that the success was the strength of the recently-formed collaboration efforts that allowed information to flow quickly and for a co-ordinated, joint response between all role-players.

“The joint operation resulted in the apprehension of two known criminals with connections to multiple robbery cases in the Signal Hill and Lion’s Head area,” SANParks said, adding that the Seam team executes targeted special operations. “These initiatives combat crimes against visitors and environmental crime such as abalone poaching and bark stripping. These operations hinge on information shared with and analysed by the Seam Operations Room. “Information sharing has received a boost with the collaboration of the authorities in the Table Mountain Safety Forum.”