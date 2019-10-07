Cape Town – Police in Cape Town have arrested three men and confiscated three illegal firearms, Western Cape police said on Sunday.
"The quest to seize unlicensed firearms in the province yielded positive outcomes when members of Kensington SAPS (South African Police Service) confiscated one unlicensed firearm and ammunition and arrested two suspects," Captain FC van Wyk said.
The two arrested suspects, aged 44 and 46, were found to be in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition on Saturday night, he said.
Members of Kensington SAPS were conducting stop-and-search operations at 9.50pm in an informal settlement in 6th Ave, Kensington. They approached two suspects, one of whom appeared to be dropping something on spotting the police officers.
"The suspect was searched and next to him, on the ground, was a silver .38 special revolver. Both suspects were arrested for possession of (an) illegal firearm and ammunition."