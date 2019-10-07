Two held in Kensington over alleged illegal firearms









Photo: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – Police in Cape Town have arrested three men and confiscated three illegal firearms, Western Cape police said on Sunday. "The quest to seize unlicensed firearms in the province yielded positive outcomes when members of Kensington SAPS (South African Police Service) confiscated one unlicensed firearm and ammunition and arrested two suspects," Captain FC van Wyk said. The two arrested suspects, aged 44 and 46, were found to be in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition on Saturday night, he said. Members of Kensington SAPS were conducting stop-and-search operations at 9.50pm in an informal settlement in 6th Ave, Kensington. They approached two suspects, one of whom appeared to be dropping something on spotting the police officers. "The suspect was searched and next to him, on the ground, was a silver .38 special revolver. Both suspects were arrested for possession of (an) illegal firearm and ammunition."

The firearm was registered as stolen in Belhar this year. Both suspects were due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, Van Wyk said.

In an unrelated incident, Mfuleni SAPS crime prevention officers followed up on information about firearms and ammunition being stored at a premises in Wydgelee Street, Wesbank.

The officers followed up on the information and apprehended a suspect, aged 27, for possession of an R5 rifle with the serial number filed off, a shotgun, and several 9mm as well as shotguns ammunition.

Once charged, the suspect would appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.

All the confiscated firearms would be sent for forensic examinations to determine if they had been used in the commission of crimes, Van Wyk said.

Western Cape acting police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi commended the officers for the confiscations and arrests.

The removal of firearms and combating gangsterism remained a high priority for the SAPS in the Western Cape. These arrests were also proof that partnership policing worked well, he said.