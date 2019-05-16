Metro Police arrested a 36-year-old suspect in Parklands for dealing in drugs and an additional charge for the possession of an imitation firearm. Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – Bad driving resulted in the arrest of two men for the possession of a stolen vehicle, after Metro Police officers on patrol along the R300/N2 had spotted a VW Polo zig-zagging across the road. The got the driver to pull over on Hindle Road and a quick check revealed that the vehicle had been stolen in Bellville earlier this month, the City said on Thursday.

"The suspects then pushed one of the officers out of the way and made a run for it, but they were caught in Wesbank after a short foot chase.

"The suspects, aged 20 and 31 were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest."

Just a few hours later, K9 officer Savage sniffed out a stash of drugs in a tree outside Parksig Villas in Bellville.

The stash included 26 bankies of tik, 14 mandrax tablets, two bankies of cocaine and 46 units of rock cocaine, with a street value of nearly R9 000.

On Thursday, Metro Police arrested a 36-year-old suspect in Parklands for dealing in drugs and an additional charge for the possession of an imitation firearm

The suspect was charged and detained at the Table View police station after drugs with a street value of R257 000 were confiscated.

Members of the Gang and Drug Task Team, in conjunction with the police, had executed a search warrant at a complex in Parklands, where they found 480 grams of tik valued at R87 000; 308 40 grams of cocaine valued at R170 000; a scale; an imitation firearm; and R12 500 in cash.

