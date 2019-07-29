Law enforcement officers on patrol in the St James area had spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking area at the beach on Sunday. Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – Two high school girls were among three suspects charged for possession of a stolen vehicle in St James on Sunday. Enforcement officers on patrol in the St James area had spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking area at the beach, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

As darkness had already descended, it triggered their interest, because the parking area was deserted save for this one vehicle.

"The officers approached the vehicle and observed a male and two females in the vehicle. There was also a number of bottles of alcohol scattered inside the vehicle.

"The vehicle also had a license disc which expired in 2012," the City said.

"On interviewing the male driver and his two young female companions and contacting the control room, it was confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen in Steenberg in April.

"All three suspects, including the two 18-year-old females, who are still at school, were arrested and charged for possession of a stolen vehicle."

Also on Sunday, Law Enforcement arrested a 31-year-old man with previous convictions for cable theft in Military Road in Coniston Park.

Responding to a cable theft complaint, officers discovered that two male suspects had dug an extensive trench and removed a significant amount of cable, the City said. On their arrival, the two suspects fled with the officers in hot pursuit.

"One of the fleeing suspects, a 31-year-old male resident in Seawinds with previous convictions, was caught and arrested. About 6.5 metres of feeder wire, copper fittings and a tap were recovered."

The other suspect, who also had cable in his possession, managed to avoid being arrested.

Cape Times



