Cape Town – A train carriage has partially derailed on its approach to the platform at Cape Town station, injuring two passengers during the evacuation of commuters from the train. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the initial assessment indicates that some of the wheels appeared to have slipped off the tracks. A technical crew investigating the cause of the derailment.

“As the train drew into Cape Town station en route from Chris Hani, two minor injuries were reported during the evacuation of commuters from the train.

"Our technical crew are currently on site to investigate the cause of the derailment and also to plan clearing up operations.”

The incident happened at about 9am as train #9906 drew into Cape Town station from Chris Hani. Platforms 12-16 at Cape Town station are closed until further notice.

The temporary closure affects the arrival of Central Line and Cape Flats’ trains. Central Line trains will be redirected to platforms 20-24, while Cape Flats’ trains will utilise other available platforms.

