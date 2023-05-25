Two killed, five critical after Nyanga mob attack

Cape Town - Detectives are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after a suspected vigilante attack on seven men at the Nyanga taxi rank on Wednesday. A reliable source said the victims were alleged to have stolen an amaphela taxi and committed a robbery using the vehicle. They have also been accused of raping a woman.

Some of the suspects were apparently castrated, the source said. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said two of the victims, aged 23 and 26, died as a result of the attack. “Five of the victims between the ages of 15 and 27, who were seriously injured, are fighting for their lives in a local hospital.

WATCH: Two men were killed and five others seriously injured in a suspected vigilante attack near the Nyanga taxi rank. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) pic.twitter.com/zVsSlcH80r — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) May 24, 2023 “The circumstances surrounding the incident/s are the subject of the police investigation currently under way. The SAPS has reinforced deployments in the Nyanga taxi rank area in a bid to apprehend the suspects and prevent further criminal acts from occurring. Detectives are following up all leads, including the possibility that the motive is a vigilante attack,” Potelwa said. Separately, a suspect was wounded after the City of Cape Town’s VIP unit thwarted an attack on Urban Mobility mayoral committee (Mayco) member Rob Quintas in Joe Slovo informal settlement on Wednesday .

The vehicle Quintas was travelling in came under attack, Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith confirmed. "I was just informed by the safety and security VIP unit and councillor Rob Quintas that the VIP vehicle transporting the mayoral committee member came under attack in Joe Slovo in Phoenix. "The VIP unit were required to use their firearms," Smith said.