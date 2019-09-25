Five vehicles, including a truck, were involved in the horrific collision, the Western Cape Traffic authorities said. Photo: Western Cape Traffic

Cape Town – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the N2 near Somerset West last night, Western Cape Traffic authorities said. Five vehicles, including a truck, were involved in the horrific collision, the Traffic authorities said on Wednesday.

Two occupants of a light motor vehicle, a man and a woman, succumbed to their injuries on the scene. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

A crash on the N2 outbound at the R300, when a car rammed into a bus, also delayed traffic in both directions on Wednesday morning, @TrafficSA reported on Twitter.

Yesterday, a tour bus caught fire before the N1 tunnel entrance in the Western Cape, the Cape Argus reported.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said the Paarl fire service, TOLCON fire and Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW) fire teams responded to tackle the blaze. It is believed the fire started at the back of the bus, near the engine compartment.

Africa said the fire destroyed the bus completely despite the joint efforts to kill the flames.

"All passengers got out. First aiders and fire crew of the DFW were on site and slight injuries were reported. Some passengers complained about smoke inhalation," he said.

