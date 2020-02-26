Two killed in taxi shooting in Paarl









Cape Town – Two taxi occupants have been shot dead when men travelling in another taxi fired at their vehicle in Paarl. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident took place in Pinzi Street at around 12.45pm on Tuesday. Two men in their thirties travelling in a Toyota Quantum were killed. "The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book," Rwexana said. Last week, taxi owner Nkosiyabo Mhobo, 41, was shot dead in the Mbekweni township

It has been reported that three taxi drivers were killed in the area last month and there were concerns that this could lead to the deaths of more innocent people.

Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old e-hailing driver, Dylan Mawuto, was shot and killed at about 7pm in Langa on Monday.

It was not clear if Zimbabwean Mawuto, a father of three, was responding to a client request or if anything was stolen.

Bolt South Africa manager Gareth Taylor confirmed Mawuto was registered on the Bolt platform, but said he was last active on it on January 29.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder was under investigation but no arrest had yet been made.

“According to reports, the deceased was found inside a Toyota Etios with a gunshot wound to his head. At this stage it cannot be confirmed whether the deceased was part of e-hailing services. Police detectives are following up on possible leads,” said Rwexana.

Mawuto’s brother, who did not want to be named, said the family identified the body at the Salt River mortuary yesterday.

“We are heartbroken by this and as soon as we heard what happened we also contacted our family back in Zimbabwe because it had already spread on social media.”

He also called for Bolt to investigate, saying they were aware he only worked for that e-hailing company.

