Cape Town – Two taxi occupants have been shot dead when men travelling in another taxi fired at their vehicle in Paarl.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident took place in Pinzi Street at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.
Two men in their thirties travelling in a Toyota Quantum were killed.
"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book," Rwexana said.
Last week, taxi owner Nkosiyabo Mhobo, 41, was shot dead in the Mbekweni township