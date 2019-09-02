Gatesville Mosque Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two Cape Town mosques have been recognised by the Johannesburg-based Radio Islam International for their work within their surrounding communities. Gatesville Mosque was awarded “South Africa’s Most Inclusive Mosque”, while Quloobul Moe’mieneen Mosque in Goodwood received the “Best Centre for Educational Projects” and “Best Youth Service” awards.

Radio Islam International launched the Radio Islam Masjid Awards this year, inviting mosques from across the country to participate.

Over three months, submissions were made that covered many aspects of the running of a mosque, including transparency, governance, provision of facilities, outreach and youth programmes.

The Gatesville Mosque, established 30 years ago, has become internationally recognised for its acclaimed “ open door “ policy, allowing for the house of worship to be accessible to as wide a spectrum of people as possible.

Mosque spokesperson Sataar Parker said: “The award came at a fitting time as one of our founder trustees - Dr AW Barday - who was the architect of the open door policy, passed away a few days ago.

“We are deeply humbled by this prestigious award and accept it on behalf of our 6 000congregants. Their support and guidance have been the shining light for us over the past 30 years.

“We also extend our hand to all other mosques who would like to share in our 30-year journey of experience. Perhaps we could learn from them as well.”

Gatesville Mosque has hosted scholars from different faiths, along with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, former justice minister Dullah Omar and Human Rights Commission chair the Reverend Chris Nissan, among others.

Quloobul Moe’mieneen Mosque is a small masjid in Goodwood established in 1935, and has several community outreach and youth-based programmes.

The mosques committee chairperson, Mogamad Safedien, said the mosque was a finalist in six of the categories.

“We’re a small mosque and are humbled to have been acknowledged for education and youth-based programmes. We came up against bigger and well-resourced mosques, and after these awards we’ll have to up our game,” said Safedien.

While plans to expand the mosque have been held back because of rezoning complications for the past few years, Safedien said the mosque continued to focus on its surrounding community, especially the youth.

Cape Times