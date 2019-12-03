Picture: Facebook / Bitou Municipality

Cape Town – Two men were killed when their glider crashed near the Plettenberg Bay Airport on Monday night. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies, the accident took place shortly after 6pm.

One man died in the accident and another was critically injured and taken to hospital. The man died from his injuries on Tuesday morning.

Provincial Department of Health spokesperson Deanna Bessick said two elderly men had been trapped in the aircraft. The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

The Bitou Municipality said on its Facebook site yesterday: "We are sad to report that a small aircraft, a windglider, carrying two men on board, crashed near the Bitou Airport this evening.