Two men to appear in court as police recover shotgun, automatic firearm in separate incidents

Cape Town - Two men will make court appearances this week in connection with the illegal possession of firearms.

In one of two separate incidents, a suspect was arrested for possession of a shotgun in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein on Wednesday. City spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: "Metro police officers recovered a shotgun in Kraaifontein. Officers reacted to a tip-off and arrived at an address in Bloekombos, requesting permission to conduct a search. They found a shotgun, wrapped in blankets on a bed in the house." A 29-year-old suspect was arrested for the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and detained at Kraaifontein SAPS.

Metro police officers recovered a shotgun in Kraaifontein after receiving a tip-off. The find comes just a day after officers recovered an automatic firearm in Maitland. "The firearm, along with an extended magazine, was found in a rucksack. A 20-year-old male was arrested and detained at Maitland SAPS for further investigation," said Solomons. Meanwhile, SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed a woman was arrested on Tuesday also for the illegal possession of a prohibited firearm.

"Members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 32-year-old woman on May 23 while deployed in Manenberg policing precinct to police and prevent ongoing gang violence in the area. The team responded to information of a possible firearm at a house in Jabulani Miya Street in Gugulethu," said Pojie. Following a search of the premises, police found and confiscated a .38 Special revolver without a serial number and nine .38 Special rounds of ammunition. "The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged for the illegal possession of a prohibited firearm as well as the illegal possession of ammunition," said Pojie.