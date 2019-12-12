Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed on Wednesday that two suspects, aged 14 and 15 were in custody after their arrest on Monday. The teenagers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, and their case was postponed to January 9.
This comes after Metrorail urged the public to assist it in identifying two suspects caught in the act on CCTV cameras.
Fresh footage of the suspects was released at the weekend, and a reward of R100000 offered for information leading to the conviction of those behind the November 28 arson attack.
Four people were initially thought to have been behind the attack.