Cape Town – While the deployment of the SANDF last week Thursday has led to almost a halving in the weekend murder statistics for the metro region, the Cape Flats is still far from safe. A 27-year-old man was shot dead at about 10.50pm on Monday in Tafelsig and a stray bullet claimed the life of a man in Hanover Park at the weekend, while a police constable was also killed and three of his colleagues wounded.

"The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred last night in Waaihoek Street, Tafelsig, Mitchells Pain, at about 22:50, where a 27-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation," said Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabalelo Malo.

"According to reports, police members responded to the complaint at the mentioned address and upon their arrival they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. He died on the scene due to his injuries.

"A case of murder has been opened for investigation, with no arrests made so far. Police detectives are following up on possible leads to bring perpetrators to book."

It's believed the victim had been to visit his girlfriend and children on Monday night and was shot while walking home, News24 reported.

A Delft resident, Quinton Arendse, 51, also died at the weekend after being struck by a stray bullet while in his house. The father-of-three, who has five grandchildren, had been visiting relatives in Hanover Park for the weekend, the Daily Voice reported.

"He was at my cousin's house and they were sitting in the lounge and there was a shooting outside.

"He walked to the kitchen and a bullet came through the window and hit him in the head," said a relative, who didn't want to be named.

A total of 25 murders were recorded at the weekend by the province's forensic pathology services unit, compared with 43 last weekend, and 55 the weekend prior to that, said Western Cape Minister of Community Safety Albert Fritz.

The shooting of three police officers in Delft was described as a brazen attack on the State by Fritz, the SABC reported. A 32-year-old police constable, Songezo Khetiwe, was shot dead and two of his colleagues wounded when a gunman opened fire.

“We see this as a very interesting declaration of war by the gang members on the state. We really have to deal with this urgently and investigate properly so that we can have those people behind bars as soon as possible, but we also want to call on all our communities to please assist the police with information,” Fritz said.